BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conner Homes, a homebuilder based in Bellevue which serves communities throughout the state, today announced the upcoming grand openings of two new developments in Pierce County: Eagle Ridge at Tehaleh in Bonney Lake, Washington; and Stepping Stone in Sumner, Washington.
Eagle Ridge at Tehaleh, Bonney Lake's largest master planned community, will soon offer 48 affordable duplexes from Conner Homes nestled in a picturesque forest setting. The homes are priced from the high $400's, with three different available floor plans representing craftsman, farmhouse and midcentury modern styles. The walkable neighborhood caters well to those who enjoy an outdoor lifestyle, with numerous trails and open spaces that back Eagle Ridge home sites.
Some highlights of the new homes include:
- Work-from-home options
- Outdoor living spaces
- 1,800 to 2,000 square-foot homes
- One floorplan features an optional elevator
- One floorplan features a master bedroom on main floor
Stepping Stone, a development of nine single-family homes, is a quaint and unique enclave with homes priced from the high $600's. The cul-de-sac community features spacious yards, with homesites from 6,400 to 10,000 square feet. Just a few minutes away from Bonney Lake, the neighborhood is within walking distance from Maple Lawn Elementary School, Sumner Middle School and Sumner High School and offers easy access to Highways 410 and 167.
Homes in this development will feature:
- 3-4 bedrooms
- 2.5 baths
- Bonus rooms
- Outdoor living spaces
- 2,000 – 2,900 square-foot homes
- Two options for rambler homes
- 2-3 car garages
Both developments will include custom designs and accents, hand-selected by Alyssa Burkholder at CR Floors and Interiors, a local family-owned business for over 40 years. Each home has been carefully designed by Burkholder so that no two homes look alike.
"For those who want to be near the Seattle metro area, but value space, affordability and proximity to the great outdoors, these homes will offer something very special," said Michael Lorenz, President of Conner Homes. "Floorplans at both Stepping Stone and Eagle Ridge in Tehaleh make it easy to work remotely, enjoy an active lifestyle and customize features that make each house feel like a home."
Two soft opening weekends are planned for Eagle Ridge at Tehaleh; during the weekends of August 14 and August 21, tours of the furnished model home will be available by appointment to interested buyers. The grand opening for the development is scheduled for Saturday, September 4, and Conner Homes will be open for sales on this date. The official opening and start of sales at Stepping Stone is set for August 28, with a fully furnished model home available for tours at that time. All tours will be by appointment only.
Conner Homes has been building a variety of homes in the Pacific Northwest for over 60 years, making them the longest-standing local homebuilder in the region. Their designs prioritize natural light to create brighter, more welcoming spaces that incorporate eco-friendly technologies to minimize impact on the environment.
For more information on new homes in Heron or to make an appointment to tour either of the model homes, call 1-888-302-1252 or visit http://www.connerhomes.com/communities/conner-homes-at-tehaleh for Tehaleh tours and http://www.connerhomes.com/communities/stepping-stone for Stepping Stone tours.
###
About Conner Homes
At Conner Homes, homebuyers find something different. It's called strength of character. It's reflected in the homes Conner Homes builds, the communities they create, and the way they do business. As a local, multi-generational, family-owned business for over 60 years, Conner Homes shares the interests of their community in building homes responsibly, with an attention to design, a devotion to quality, and a level of integrity not found in the typical mass manufacturers. Their goal is to treat every customer with the kind of service that will make them a customer for life. That translates to a customer experience that's truly worth talking about. Learn more by visiting http://www.connerhomes.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Aaron Blank or Nikki Arnone, Fearey for Conner Homes
(206) 343-1543, conner@feareygroup.com
Media Contact
Aaron Blank or Nikki Arnone, Fearey for Conner Homes, Fearey, +1 206-343-1543, conner@feareygroup.com
SOURCE Conner Homes
