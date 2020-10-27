New Zillow data reveals the pandemic's influence on why homeowners aren't selling in a hot seller's market - About a third of homeowners who are considering selling in the next three years cite life being too uncertain right now (34%) and financial uncertainty (31%) as reasons they aren't selling. - Nearly 40% of these potential sellers say they anticipate a higher sale price if they wait. - A quarter of potential sellers say they aren't selling because of COVID-19 health concerns, while 6% cite taking advantage of mortgage forbearance programs as a reason they are holding off.