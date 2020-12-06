CTI BioPharma Announces Presentation of Data Supporting Pacritinib's Potential Benefit in Preventing Acute GVHD at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Meeting

Results from Investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 Study of Acute GVHD Prophylaxis Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Demonstrate Encouraging Efficacy and Safety Profile when Combining Pacritinib 100 mg BID with Standard Immunosuppressive Therapy Phase 2 Investigator-sponsored Clinical Trial Underway to Further Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Pacritinib 100 mg BID in Combination with Standard Immunosuppressive Therapy