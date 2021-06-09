CTI BioPharma Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cell Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By CTI BioPharma Corp., JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

SEATTLE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Presentation details:

Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis, and in response to the COVID pandemic, severe COVID-19 disease. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Argot Partners

+212-600-1902

cti@argotpartners.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-present-at-the-jmp-securities-life-sciences-conference-on-wednesday-june-16-301308699.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.

