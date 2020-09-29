CTI BioPharma to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for the Accelerated Approval of Pacritinib for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis Patients with Severe Thrombocytopenia

- Company to Proceed with Rolling NDA Submission following Recent Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA - - Rolling NDA Expected to Commence in the Fourth Quarter of 2020 - - Completion of NDA Submission Expected in First Quarter 2021 - - Company to Host Conference Call on Wednesday, September 30 at 8:30 AM ET -