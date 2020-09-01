- Materials technology breakthrough, Scaffold Prime(TM), enables 30-50% density increase with silicon-carbon, tunable battery materials for the electrification of everything megatrend - Group14 leading $5 million project to integrate best-in-class synergistic technologies to achieve a revolution in lithium-ion battery performance - Initial markets include electric vehicles, consumer electronics, medical devices and aerospace - Key project partner, Cabot Corporation, to provide solutions for carbon formulation and dispersion development, drawing from its broad range of carbon materials for battery applications