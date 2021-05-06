SEATTLE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janet M. Harvey, Bestselling Author and CEO of Invite Change LLC, has been selected as a Silver Award Winner of the 2021 Nautilus Book Awards in the Business & Leadership category.
For more than 21 years, the prestigious Nautilus Awards celebrate and honor books that support conscious living & green values, high-level wellness, positive social change & social justice, and spiritual growth. The Business & Leadership category recognizes works with innovative, whole-system practices and leadership that build effective and inclusive stewardship of public, private, and social-profit companies.
The highly anticipated book, "Invite Change: Lessons From 2020 – The Year Of No Return", was published by Harvey in December 2020 and became an instant bestseller on Amazon and a "hot new release" in five categories. An audiobook of the title was released in April 2021 on Audible and other leading audiobook platforms.
Janet M. Harvey is an ICF Master Certified Coach with decades of experience coaching C-suite, people managers, and leaders who care deeply about solving personal, professional, and social changes. She noted, "The purpose of this book is to challenge the status quo, provoke discussion, and quench a thirst for something different in the way people contribute and influence their workplaces and their communities." She added, "It is thrilling to be part of the Nautilus Awards family of authors. I'm honored and humbled to be among such distinguished company and notable works."
Award winners were notified in late April and recognized publicly in May on the Nautilus Awards website. To learn more about the Nautilus Awards, visit http://www.nautilusbookawards.com. To learn more about Harvey's book, visit http://www.invitechangebook.com.
About Janet M. Harvey
Visionary and host of the 2020 Global Leaders Conference, Janet M. Harvey is a coach, author, educator, and speaker who invites people to "be the cause of the life that most matters to you." Mrs. Harvey is CEO of inviteCHANGE LLC, a success-culture building coaching organization for companies. She has trained leaders at Fortune 500 companies across six continents for nearly 25 years. As a result of her cause-driven work, Janet believes corporate leaders and coaches are the ideal groups to drive change due to the diversity of perspectives and tested approaches to problem-solving. Janet is also an International Coaching Federation (ICF) Global Past President, Certified Mentor Coach, ICF Master Certified Coach (MCC), and an Accredited Coaching Supervisor.
Media Contact
Tony Scott, Invite Change, LLC, +1 8183229694, tony.scott@invitechange.com
Sarah Graves, Invite Change, LLC, 4257783505, publishing@invitechange.com
SOURCE Invite Change, LLC
