TACOMA, Wash., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest version of ezAccounting payroll and business software from Halfpricesoft.com offers a built-in calculator for both federal and state taxes. This Accounting software was designed with small and midsize businesses in mind. It is simple, reliable and affordable.
"ezAccounting 2021 payroll and business software supports federal and state taxes at no additional cost." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
EzAccounting software is designed to cater to the needs of small to midsize business owners and entrepreneurs. New customers can download and try this software with no obligation or cost at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
ezAccounting handles much more than payroll. Non-payroll features include:
- Company Management Features
Unlimited company account
Customize form format
Customize check format
Support multiple tax code
Support multiple payment term
Support flexible document serial number
- Customer/Sales Features
Input Estimates, Invoices, Payments, Refunds and non-invoice purchases
Print invoice, receipt in paper or PDF format
Multiple tax rate
Product management
Customer management
- Vendor/Purchase Features
Input bill and pay bill
Manage Vendors
ezAccounting the best solution for in-house accounting and payroll for small to midsize business owners. It allows for reporting on incoming and outgoing cash flow including sales, receipts, payments and purchases. It also supports payroll processing and tax form printing
ezAccounting is priced at $159 for a single user version per calendar year. ezAccounting software is also available in network version for multiple locations (additional cost for network version). Customers are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
