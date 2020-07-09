WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners across the country – from restaurants and specialty shops to beauty salons and fitness centers – have dramatically changed the way they operate in order to help stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with all of these new protective measures and protocols in place, however, the question remains: as businesses reopen their doors, will their customers feel comfortable enough to come back?
On Monday, July 13, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President and CEO Robert S. Kaplan will deliver a live national address on why he believes continuous and widespread testing for COVID-19 is the key to restoring consumer confidence and jumpstarting America's economic recovery. He also will discuss his outlook for the U.S. economy for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.
This 1-hour program will stream live at 1:00 p.m. ET as part of the National Press Club's Virtual Newsmaker series, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Please click here to view the livestream.
Mr. Kaplan's remarks will be followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with National Press Club Board Member and Marketplace Host/Correspondent Kimberly Adams. Viewers are invited to submit their questions for Mr. Kaplan via email to headliners@press.org. Our moderator will ask as many questions as time permits.
WHO:
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President and CEO Robert Kaplan;
National Press Club Board Member and Marketplace Host/Correspondent Kimberly Adams
WHAT:
NPC Virtual Newsmaker: The Role of Continuous COVID-19 Testing in U.S. Economic Recovery Plan
WHEN:
Monday, July 13, 1:00 p.m. ET
WATCH:
https://www.press.org/events/headliners/npc-virtual-newsmaker-federal-reserve-bank-dallas-president-robert-s-kaplan
CONTACT:
Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club;
lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561
