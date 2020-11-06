CAMAS, Wash., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Fisher Investments announced the release of a new podcast series, "The Well-Read Investor." The podcast is hosted by Michael Hanson, Senior Vice President of Research at the firm. In "The Well-Read Investor," Hanson talks to world-famous, award-winning authors from a variety of fields to deliver unique insights listeners can use to think differently about the world and be better investors.
Commenting on the podcast, Hanson said, "Great investing means thinking differently, so we present authors with views outside the typical financial press fare. These guests span different fields—they're historians, strategic thinkers, professors, and even professional gamblers. They provide listeners with perspectives that are helpful for investment strategy and life in general."
The most recent podcast guests include:
- November 4: Gregory Zuckerman, Special Writer at The Wall Street Journal, discussed some of his best-selling books, including 2014's "The Frackers: The Outrageous Inside Story of the New Billionaire Wildcatters," and 2010's "The Greatest Trade Ever: The Behind-the-Scenes Story of How John Paulson Defied Wall Street and Made Financial History."
- October 21: World-champion poker player, Annie Duke, discussed her 2018 national bestseller "Thinking in Bets," and the recently released "How to Decide: Simple Tools for Making Better Choices."
- October 6: Diana Henriques, award-winning financial journalist for The New York Times, discussed her book, "A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History."
Past guests also include Meir Statman, Melanie Mitchell, Joshua Gans, W. Brian Arthur, John Gaddis, Amity Shlaes, Larry Siegel and Douglas McCormick.
"I'm thrilled to bring listeners these thoughtful conversations with highly esteemed authors," Hanson said. "Even amid ongoing market uncertainty, knowledge and a long-term approach can help investors and everyone else achieve their goals."
You can find "The Well-Read Investor" on Fisher Investments' website (fisherinvestments.com), or wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Stitcher.
About Fisher Investments
Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 9/30/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $135 billion in assets—over $88 billion for North American private investors, $31 billion for institutional investors, $13 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small- to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.
