Fisher Investments Receives Belgian "Towards Sustainability" Labels.

CAMAS, Wash., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments' Institutional US All Cap ESG and Emerging Markets Responsible Equity ex-Fossil Fuels strategies received the "Towards Sustainability" label from Febelfin, the Belgian financial sector federation. The 'Towards Sustainability' label aims to help investors find socially responsible and sustainable investment options by recognizing financial products that meet strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) guidelines.
"Responsible investing is a priority for many Fisher Investments clients and we continue to expand our sustainable investment strategy portfolio to meet client interest," said Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President of Institutional, Justin Arbuckle. He added, "Our unique top-down investment process—emphasizing macro decisions at the country and sector level before selecting individual stocks—lends itself well to ESG integration since the most prevalent ESG investment considerations are often macro in nature."
Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani also commented, "We're honored to be recognized by Febelfin, which confirms our commitment to develop socially responsible investment strategies that meet our clients' financial goals and sustainability preferences. Fisher Investments is proud to collaborate with institutional clients, consultants and other partners as we continue developing our ESG capabilities and offerings."
The 'Towards Sustainability' recognition follows other acknowledgements of Fisher Investments' commitment to ESG investment strategies. To learn more about Fisher Investments Institutional Group's approach to ESG investing, please visit: https://institutional.fisherinvestments.com/en-us.
About Fisher Investments
Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $188 billion in assets globally—over $144 billion for private investors, $41 billion for institutional investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fisher-investments-receives-belgian-towards-sustainability-labels-301347836.html
SOURCE Fisher Investments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.