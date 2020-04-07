CAMAS, Wash., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments released the following statement regarding a false report concerning the firm and its founder, Ken Fisher, appearing in an article posted on the New York Times' website on April 6, 2020 entitled "Trump's Aggressive Advocacy of Malaria Drug for Treating Coronavirus Divides Medical Community" by Peter Baker, Katie Rogers, David Enrich and Maggie Haberman.
Fisher Investments has demanded the New York Times correct its false report regarding the firm and its founder, Ken Fisher. Sanofi is neither a material holding of Fisher Investments nor of Ken Fisher personally. The company represents less than 0.8% of Fisher Investments' portfolio, and the firm's ownership is less than 0.7% of Sanofi. Neither the firm nor Ken Fisher have ever promoted the drug described in the New York Times article in any way or discussed it with anyone.
Furthermore, Ken Fisher is not an "associate" of President Trump, as falsely reported by the New York Times, nor is Fisher Investments a mutual fund company. Ken Fisher has donated to both Democrats and Republicans in the past.
We have requested and expect that the New York Times will correct their errors and remove the false claims and completely unsubstantiated insinuation regarding Fisher Investments and Ken Fisher.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.