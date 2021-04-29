SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Walsh, partner at the Seattle office of Gleam Law, was selected by Seattle University School of Law to teach a class on cannabis law this quarter. With additional states recently legalizing marijuana, and the possibility of marijuana being decriminalized at the federal level, cannabis law continues to be a growing area of focus for many law firms – and law students.
Justin has worked on cannabis-related legal issues for a number of years, and has extensive experience across all facets of the industry. "This is a great opportunity to share some of the knowledge I have gained from dealing with the ever-changing cannabis industry. Both hemp and marijuana businesses are continuing to grow, and the pace is only going to increase," he commented.
CANNABIS LAW & POLICY CLASS
The course examines federal and state regulation of cannabis, including marijuana and hemp. It looks at how these regulatory systems developed, and provides comparisons of models at the state level. The course considers Washington's current regulatory environment in the broader context of marijuana decriminalization and legalization over the past twenty years, as well as the industry's unique legal challenges and uncertainties resulting from the conflict between federal and state law. In addition, the course looks at specific impacts the cannabis industry has had on other areas of the law and practical considerations in advising cannabis clients from seed to sale.
ABOUT GLEAM LAW
Gleam law is a full-service cannabis law firm, offering a wide array of cannabis-related legal services, including licensing, litigation and intellectual property. From business law and cannabis banking to intellectual property law and civil litigation, Gleam Law covers a range of expertise. Gleam law takes pride its commitment to clients and its deep understanding of how the CBD, hemp, and legal marijuana industry works. Gleam Law's attorneys are extremely knowledgeable and approachable. Gleam Law represented the first dispensary in Washington state, and now has offices in Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California – and has clients across the US and internationally.
ABOUT SEATTLE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF LAW
Seattle University School of Law in Seattle, Washington, is a professional graduate school affiliated with Seattle University, the Northwest's largest independent university. The School is accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools. Alumni of Seattle University School of Law practice in all 50 U.S. states and 18 foreign countries.[4] The law school offers degree programs for Juris Doctor (J.D.), Master of Laws (LL.M) and Master of Studies in Law (MLS).
###
CONTACT:
Jerry Johnson
Marketing Director
(206) 693-2900 x-420
Media Contact
Jerry Johnson, Gleam Law, +1 2066932900 Ext: 420, jerry@gleamlaw.com
SOURCE Gleam Law
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.