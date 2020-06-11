SEATTLE, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys today announced the appointment of Jeff Bradley as an Executive Advisor to the company. Jeff has decades of leadership experience and expertise in driving new platforms to market. He will assist Globys with go-to-market strategy and ecosystem development within the Communications market.
Prior to becoming an executive advisor with Globys, Jeff was a Senior Vice President at AT&T, where he led many initiatives including the meteoric evolution and rise of AT&T's device portfolio. Jeff was also part of the leadership team that built AT&T Wireless's enterprise sales and product organization. He was the device-side lead for the launch of AT&T's 3G and 4G networks and ran the Network Application Services group which built and launched products such as AT&T Number-Sync, Call Protect and Advanced Messaging using RCS. Jeff also had responsibility for AT&T's 3rd Party Developer program which facilitated hackathons across the country to promote mobile application innovation and hosted the AT&T Developer Summit at CES and the AT&T Shape tech and entertainment expo.
Prior to joining AT&T Wireless in 2002, Jeff began his career at IBM, initially supporting enterprise sales before moving to the Global Services division, where he built and managed consulting practices designed to help companies leverage emerging technologies. He later joined Systemhouse, the former IT consulting division of MCI, and also was with Lante Corp., an internet consultancy focused on e-markets.
Jeff is also an executive advisor to other technology companies including Innovega, a smart context lens, augmented reality company.
Jeff holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Stanford University, where he was also a two-time Pac-10 champion wrestler.
"Jeff is providing strategic advice on a number of fronts as we continue to roll-out our B2B Portal Platform for telecom providers and their business customers. He will be a tremendous asset to us as we evolve our strategy and build out our ecosystem of partners and customers who want to accelerate their digital transformation, " said Mark Sten, Globys Co-Founder and EVP of Strategy and Development. "We look forward to Jeff helping us deliver many successes for our customers."
"I am very excited to join Globys and work with its board and leadership team to support the effort to commercialize an out-of-the-box SaaS platform that dramatically improves the customer experience as businesses procure and manage products and services from their service provider. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help the company grow its impressive assets and realize its tremendous potential."
About Globys
Globys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, our Globys B2B Portal Platform enables business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services or paying their invoices.
With a strong global client base, including six of the seven top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with our products every day. We are focused squarely on being a true partner to our clients, making it easy for them to deliver exceptional portal experiences at 1/3 of the time and cost of alternate solutions.
Media Contact:
Duane Edwards
425-273-6472
241514@email4pr.com
