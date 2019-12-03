BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLY Construction (GLY) and Overlake Medical Center hosted a topping out celebration for Overlake's New East Tower yesterday afternoon. The five-story, inpatient tower is being built as part of Overlake's five-year multi-phase Project FutureCare campus renewal initiative. Overlake Medical Center's Chief Operating Officer Thomas DeBord spoke at the ceremony held at the Bellevue campus. Recently appointed GLY Chief Executive Officer Ted Herb and Overlake's President and Chief Executive Officer J. Michael Marsh were also in attendance to celebrate with the community as the structure's final beam, filled with signatures, was lifted into place.
Raising of this final, ceremonial beam represents a significant milestone in the construction phase of a complicated process. The effort involved one full year of logistical planning to ensure operations of the medical center could continue while construction was underway. Once completed, the new tower will provide an entrance to the emergency care department; childbirth center comprised of labor and delivery, emergency obstetrics, a mother and baby unit, and a level three neonatal intensive care unit; lab and pharmacy; and increased bed capacity in medical surgery, oncology, telemetry and orthopedics.
"We've put the integrity of Overlake's operational needs as our first priority and consider this moment a major accomplishment for the project," said GLY Principal Tyler Tonkin.
"We value our longstanding relationship with Overlake, which has consistently put collaboration, trust and respect front and center," said Herb. "This is not a culmination of our work together but merely another milestone in our partnership. We are eager to see the campus come to life in the coming years."
GLY and Overlake have held a relationship for more than 30 years with some GLY employees having worked on its campus for nearly two decades. GLY supported predesign in 2015 and officially joined the Project FutureCare team in 2016 to provide preconstruction and construction services. The $250 million Project FutureCare is scheduled to conclude in 2022.
