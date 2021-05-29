SEATTLE, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With approximately 4 million Americans graduating college every year, there's excitement for embarking on the next big chapter in life, which in many cases includes renting a first apartment.
The Responsible Flushing Alliance, a consumer education non-profit with a mission to provide information on smart flushing practices, recognizes this important milestone and offers tips to help recent grads keep their new apartments #FlushSmart -- things that probably were not covered in college curriculum.
"Moving into that first apartment is such a momentous occasion and grads definitely don't want to pay for expensive repairs or explain an overflowing toilet to the landlord because of flushing the wrong things," said Lara Wyss, President of the Responsible Flushing Alliance. "Homeowners, local communities, and even municipal sewer treatment facilities end up paying hundreds to millions of dollars each year to repair clogs and equipment. Prevention starts at home with each of us."
The Responsible Flushing Alliance created this educational infographic for today's "Rad Grads" as a reminder of what happens when items meant for the trash bin are flushed in the toilet. For avoiding embarrassing and costly plumbing expenses, it's important to know whether a wipe is flushable or not. Look for the "Do Not Flush" symbol on the packaging to see if it is or isn't and of course, when in doubt, throw it out.
By analyzing the contents of massive sewer clogs called "fatbergs," the majority of items found clogging systems include paper towels, baby wipes, trash, feminine hygiene products and other non-flushable items.
The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what should and should not be flushed. We are a coalition of trade associations, wipes manufacturing companies, and non-profits committed to educating consumers about responsible, smart flushing habits. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials not designed to be flushed. For more information go to http://www.flushsmart.org.
(College graduation statistics source https://educationdata.org/number-of-college-graduates)
