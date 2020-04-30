- Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $0.47 for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $0.45 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. - Heritage declared a regular cash dividend of $0.20 per common share on April 29, 2020. - Loans receivable, net, increased $73.1 million, or 2.0%, to $3.80 billion at March 31, 2020 from $3.73 billion at December 31, 2019. - Total deposits increased $35.3 million, or 0.8%, to $4.62 billion at March 31, 2020 from $4.58 billion at December 31, 2019. - Non-maturity deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 88.6% at March 31, 2020, which is unchanged compared to December 31, 2019. - Net interest margin increased to 4.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.02% for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2019. - Adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard effective January 1, 2020.