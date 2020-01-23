- Diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.48 for the linked-quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $0.45 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. - Diluted earnings per share were $1.83 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.49 for the year ended December 31, 2018. - Heritage declared a regular cash dividend of $0.20 per common share on January 22, 2020, an increase of 5.3% from the $0.19 regular cash dividend per common share declared during the fourth quarter 2019. - Total loans receivable, net, increased $36.9 million, or 1.0%, to $3.73 billion at December 31, 2019 from $3.69 billion at September 30, 2019. - Total deposits increased $20.4 million, or 0.4%, to $4.58 billion at December 31, 2019 from $4.56 billion at September 30, 2019, including an increase in noninterest demand deposits of $17.1 million, or 1.2%, to $1.45 billion, or 31.6% of total deposits. - Noninterest expense to average total assets, annualized, improved to 2.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 2.69% for the linked-quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Noninterest expense to average total assets was 2.71% and 3.00% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.