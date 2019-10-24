- Diluted earnings per share were $0.48 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $0.43 for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $0.42 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. - Heritage declared a regular cash dividend of $0.19 per share and declared a special dividend of $0.10 per common share on October 23, 2019. - Total deposits increased $214.5 million, or 4.9%, to $4.56 billion at September 30, 2019 from $4.35 billion at June 30, 2019. - Return on average assets was 1.31%, return on average equity was 8.86% and return on average tangible common equity was 13.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 1.20%, 8.19% and 12.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, respectively. - Efficiency ratio improved to 62.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 64.62% for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 66.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. - Noninterest expense to average total assets, annualized, improved to 2.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 2.81% for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. - Heritage repurchased 265 thousand shares, or approximately 0.7% of common stock outstanding at June 30, 2019, at a weighted average price of $26.23 during quarter ended September 30, 2019.