In a sharp reversal from spring, new listings of high-end homes surged in June to near-normal levels, while a drought of more affordable inventory continues - In June, new listings of the most expensive homes were only down 9% from a year ago -- a huge recovery from May, when those listings were down more than 50% year over year. - New listings for the most affordable homes remain depressed, still down 29% from a year ago and only three percentage points up from this May. - The spike in new listings of high-end homes helped cause the median list price to jump nearly 3% from May to June.