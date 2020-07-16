Digital tools accelerated by COVID-19 shift attitudes toward the home buying and selling process -- A new Zillow survey finds 36 percent of Americans would be more likely to try to buy a home entirely online during the current coronavirus outbreak; 43 percent would be more likely to try to sell a home entirely online. -- In a departure from traditional practice, 1 out of 3 would prefer taking a virtual or video home tour instead of touring a home in person after the current coronavirus outbreak ends. -- For shoppers who want to tour a home in person, virtual tours will allow them to winnow down their options and save time attending showings or open houses.