MONROE, Wash., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now a low sodium diet can have flavor using MySALT® salt substitute. MySALT offers the taste of salt without the health risks of sodium. It is completely sodium free without the bitter aftertaste other salt substitutes have.
While salt substitutes have been available for decades, all have an undesirable, metallic aftertaste. MySALT is different. It is all natural and created through a formulation that effectively masks that aftertaste. It tastes great and it's healthy. MySALT not only helps reduce sodium in the diet while enjoying the taste of salt, it provides nutrients that are essential for good health.
Concerned with the apparent link between high sodium intake and high blood pressure, diabetes, and other health conditions, physicians often recommend sodium reduction. Trying to kick the salt habit is difficult. Using MySALT, bland low sodium meals can have flavor again. It is a delicious all-purpose salt alternative. Unlike herb and spice blends, it satisfies the craving for salt. It is great for sprinkling on food, replacing salt in cooking and adding to low sodium foods to boost flavor. MySALT makes cooking and eating fun again.
The challenge with this low sodium lifestyle is the loss of convenience. "With our Signature Seasoning packets, we have recreated six normally high sodium, yet quick and easy seasoning mixes we all miss most" states CEO, Joan Watsabaugh. "Using MySALT, we can remove or substantially reduce the sodium content in foods while maintaining the flavor profile people expect. We can, in effect, take the salt out while leaving the flavor in."
Signature Seasoning mixes, Full-Flavored and Versatile
- Spaghetti sauce mix, sodium free
- Sloppy Joe seasoning mix, sodium free
- Taco seasoning mix, very low sodium
- Chili seasoning mix, sodium free
- Ranch salad dressing and dip mix, sodium free
- Garden Italian salad dressing mix, sodium free
MySALT contains no sodium, no fillers, only nutrients that are essential for good health. Details and Nutrition Facts for MySALT original: https://mysaltsub.com/products/my-salt-substitute. Details and Nutrition Facts for all My Salt Solutions products can be found on each product page.
MySALT 3 oz shaker bottles, all are sodium free:
- the Original
- Butter flavored
- Garlic flavored
- Herb Garden
- Heat Wave
All are sold online plus for additional product information, low sodium diet tips, customer testimonials, and more, visit https://mysaltsub.com -- Review Samples Available by Request
Media Contact
Joan Watsabaugh, My Salt Solutions LLC, +1 (425) 432-4300, joan@mysaltsub.com
SOURCE My Salt Solutions LLC
