Study Shows INP105 Achieves Rapid Absorption Which May Provide An Effective, Convenient, & Noninvasive Future Alternative for Treating Acute Agitation In the Home, Community, or Hospital Setting INP105 is a Powder Formulation of Olanzapine, the Gold Standard Treatment for Acute Agitation, Delivered to the Upper Nasal Space in One-Tenth of a Second, Which Aims to Provide a More Compassionate Approach to De-escalating Agitation Episodes in Sensitive Patient Populations Such as Bipolar I Disorder, Schizophrenia and Autism Agitation Episodes Related to Neuropsychiatric Disorders Account for 1.7 Million Visits to the Emergency Room in the US Each Year, Underscoring Need for an At Home, Self- or Caregiver-Administrated Option