- Boston (149 hours lost due to congestion, which equates to more than six days) ranked as the most congested city in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, followed by Chicago (145 hours), Philadelphia (142 hours), New York City (140 hours) and Washington D.C. (124 hours) - Bogota, Columbia topped the list of most congested cities in the world, with drivers losing 191 hours a year - Los Angeles holds the two worst corridors in the U.S., where drivers on the US-101 and I-5 waste 80 and 76 hours per year at peak hours in congestion, respectively - Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and San Francisco have the three slowest last mile speeds of 10 MPH in the U.S., meaning it is faster to bike than drive or taking the bus - Congestion delays have decreased in four of the five most congested cities in the U.S., led by Washington D.C.'s 11 percent reduction