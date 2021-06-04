SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best ACT prep courses of 2021. The research features 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexible delivery formats and personalized instruction.
The recent study from Intelligent.com examined test prep courses and classes that offer various formats, such as in-person tutoring or on-demand online instruction. The top programs also provide customized courses to match different learning styles and cater to students with learning disabilities.
"ACT prep courses can help students improve their scores and increase their chances of getting into a top undergraduate program," says Jase Beard. "This comprehensive guide includes the best programs and tips about cost and prep time."
The top three courses on the list are Princeton Review, Kaplan, and ACT. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about college preparedness planning and the most trusted coaching options across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best ACT courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-act-prep-courses-and-classes/.
10 Best ACT Courses and Classes of 2021
Princeton Review — Top Pick
Kaplan — Best Self-Paced Course
ACT — Most Affordable
Testive — Best Free Trial
Magoosh — Best Product Offerings
Higher Scores Test Prep — Best Instructors
Prep Expert — Best Online Course
PrepScholar — Best for Students with Learning Disabilities
ClearPath Advantage — Biggest Practice Exam Library
Green Test Prep — Best for Busy Schedules
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
