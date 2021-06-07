SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) prep courses of 2021. The research highlights 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexible formats and scheduling as well as personalized instruction.
The high-ranking programs were required to deliver customized solutions to meet the needs of students with different learning styles. The final list prioritized courses with three main delivery formats, including on-demand online instruction, live online classes, and in-person sessions. The study also evaluated classes that offer personalized options for students that prefer one-on-one tutoring or taking pre-tests to identify strengths and weaknesses.
"Students who are interested in attending top medical schools in the country must pass the MCAT," says Jase Beard. "This guide not only highlights the best prep courses, but it also includes frequently asked questions about cost, deadlines, and more ."
The top three courses on the list are Altius, The Princeton Review, and Blueprint. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about medical school preparedness and the most trusted study solutions across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best MCAT courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-mcat-prep-courses-and-classes/.
10 Best MCAT Courses and Classes of 2021
Altius — Top Pick
The Princeton Review — Best Self-Directed Program
Blueprint — Best Instructors
MCAT Self-Prep — Most Affordable
Kaplan — Best Product Offerings
Examkrackers — Best In-Person Experience
MCAT-Prep.com — Best Online Course
Magoosh — Best for Students with Learning Disabilities
AptarePrep — Biggest Practice Exam Library
Khan Academy — Best Free Online Prep
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
