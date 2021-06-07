SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the best NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) prep courses of 2021. Research experts identified 10 exceptional programs across the nation with flexible scheduling, adaptable formats, and options for personalized instruction.
Programs selected for the final list provide flexible class times and self-paced courses that students can access as live online classes, on-demand classes, and in-person instruction. The top courses also cater to each student's learning style and needs with customizable learning aids or a personal tutor. The study examined courses that offer an overall enhanced learning experience and increase the chances of passing the NCLEX with a high score.
"Nursing school graduates in the United States must take the NCLEX to obtain professional licensure," says Jase Beard. "Our experts selected a shortlist of prep courses with a proven track record among first-time test takers."
The top three courses on the list are Kaplan, Hurst Review, and NCLEX Mastery. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about the most trusted study solutions for licensing exams across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best NCLEX courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-nclex-prep-courses-and-classes/.
10 Best NCLEX Courses and Classes of 2021
Kaplan — Top Pick
Hurst Review — Best First-Attempt Pass Rate
NCLEX Mastery — Most Affordable
Mometrix University — Best Free Resources
ATI — Best Product Offerings
Achieve Test Prep — Best In-Person Experience
CrushNCLEX — Best Online Course
Nursing.com — Best for Students with Learning Disabilities
Nurse Plus Academy — Biggest Practice Exam Library
UWorld — Best for Busy Schedules
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
