SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the best Comprehensive Osteopathic Medical Licensing Examination of the United States (COMLEX-USA) prep courses of 2021. Research experts identified 7 exceptional programs across the nation with flexible scheduling, adaptable formats, and personalized instruction.
Programs selected for the final list provide flexible classes and formats that work best for each test-taker. The top courses also provide personalized instruction or extra tutoring to match different learning styles. The study examined courses with a proven success rate among medical students.
"Passing the COMLEX-USA is a graduation requirement for earning a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree," says Jase Beard. "Our comprehensive guide can help students identify the best courses to help them prepare for the series of three examinations."
The top three courses on the list are Kaplan, Wolf Pacc, and Kill Exams. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about the most trusted study solutions for licensing exams across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best COMLEX-USA courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-comlex-usa-prep-courses-and-classes/.
7 Best COMLEX-USA Courses and Classes of 2021
Kaplan — Top Pick
Wolf Pacc — Best Live Online Course
Kill Exams — Most Affordable
Med Learnity — Best Instructors
PASS Program — Best Tutoring Program
True Learn — Best Online Course
National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners (NBOME) — Best Free Practice Exams
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
