SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Accounting Certificate Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 99 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list for Online Accounting Certificate Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-accounting-certificate-degree-program/

2021 Online Accounting Certificate Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany Technical College

American Public University

Auburn University

Belhaven University

Brigham Young University, Idaho

California State University, San Bernardino

Capella University

Champlain College

Coastal Pines Technical College

College of Southern Maryland

Colorado Christian University

Columbus State Community College

Community Care College

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Golden Gate University

Kaskaskia College

Lenoir Community College

Liberty University

Linfield College

Lone Star College

North Central Missouri College

North Hennepin Community College

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Penn State World Campus

Post University

Shoreline Community College

Southern New Hampshire University

Stanly Community College

Thomas Edison State University

Tulsa Community College

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of California, Berkeley

University of Connecticut

University Of Louisville

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University Of Virginia

Walden University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

