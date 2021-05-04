SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Community Colleges.
Intelligent.com analyzed 286 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 59 making it to the final list for Online Community Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-community-colleges/
2021 Online Community Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alamo Colleges District
Albany Technical College
Anoka-Ramsey Community College
Arkansas Northeastern College
Barton County Community College
Bismarck State College
Bladen Community College
Broward College
Brunswick Community College
Bucks County Community College
Carl Albert State College
Casper College
Cedar Valley College
Central Piedmont Community College
Cerro Coso Community College
Citrus College
Coastal Pines Technical College
Cochise College
Colby Community College
Community College of Aurora
Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Cossatot Community College of the University, Arkansas
Cowley College
Craven Community College
Cuyahoga Community College
Daytona State College
Eastern New Mexico University
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Forsyth Technical Community College
Gaston College
Georgia Southern University
Ivy Tech Community College
Mesa Community College
Mid-Plains Community College
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Northcentral Technical College
Northern Virginia Community College
Northwest Florida State College
Northwest Mississippi Community College
Ocean County College
Odessa College
Ozarks Technical Community College
Piedmont Technical College
Pitt Community College
Quincy College
Rowan College, Burlington County
Santa Barbara City College
Sauk Valley Community College
Seminole State College
Shoreline Community College
Sinclair Community College
Southeastern Illinois College
Southern Arkansas University Tech
Tarrant County College
Trident Technical College
Tulsa Community College
Wayne Community College
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.