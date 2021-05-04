SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Construction Management Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 139 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list for Online Construction Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-construction-management-degree-programs/

2021 Online Construction Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alfred State College

Appalachian State University

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Clarkson University

Colorado State University

Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University, Pueblo

Drexel University

Eastern Kentucky University

Everglades University

Florida International University

Indiana State University

Iowa State University

Lansing Community College

Lawrence Technological University

Louisiana State University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

National University

New England Institute Of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology

NewSchool of Architecture & Design

Northeastern University

Norwich University

Park University

Pittsburg State University

Purdue University

Rowan University

San Joaquin Valley College

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Southern New Hampshire University

Stevens Institute of Technology

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

The University of Southern Mississippi

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Houston

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of Pittsburgh

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at El Paso

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Western Carolina University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

