SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in K-12 Education Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 173 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 35 making it to the final list for Online Masters in K-12 Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-k-12-education-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in K-12 Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University
Ball State University
California University of Pennsylvania
Capella University
Chicago State University
Clemson University
Colorado State University Global
East Carolina University
Emporia State University
Georgia Southern University
Hamline University
Harding University
Kennesaw State University
Liberty University
Michigan State University
Michigan Technological University
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Missouri State University
Northwest Missouri State University
Northwestern State University
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Arkansas University
Stevenson University
SUNY Oneonta
Texas A&M University, College Station
University of Central Missouri
University of Georgia
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of South Carolina
University of the Cumberlands
Wayne State College
Western Colorado University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
