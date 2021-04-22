SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Psychology Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 144 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Psychology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-psychology-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Psychology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adler University
American Public University
Angelo State University
Arizona State University
Austin Peay State University
Ball State University
California Baptist University, Online
California Southern University
Capella University
City University of New York
Divine Mercy University
Edinboro University
Fielding Graduate University
Fort Hays State University
Golden Gate University
Harvard University
Kansas State University
LeTourneau University
Liberty University
McNeese State University
Medaille College
Mercy College
National Louis University
Nova Southeastern University
Palo Alto University
Penn State University
Pepperdine University
Regent University
Sacred Heart University
Saint Leo University
Saybrook University
Southern New Hampshire University
Tiffin University
University of California, Irvine
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Idaho
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Southern California
University of the Incarnate Word
University of West Alabama
William James College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
