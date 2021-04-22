SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Psychology Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 144 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Psychology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-psychology-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Psychology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adler University

American Public University

Angelo State University

Arizona State University

Austin Peay State University

Ball State University

California Baptist University, Online

California Southern University

Capella University

City University of New York

Divine Mercy University

Edinboro University

Fielding Graduate University

Fort Hays State University

Golden Gate University

Harvard University

Kansas State University

LeTourneau University

Liberty University

McNeese State University

Medaille College

Mercy College

National Louis University

Nova Southeastern University

Palo Alto University

Penn State University

Pepperdine University

Regent University

Sacred Heart University

Saint Leo University

Saybrook University

Southern New Hampshire University

Tiffin University

University of California, Irvine

University of Houston-Victoria

University of Idaho

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of Southern California

University of the Incarnate Word

University of West Alabama

William James College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

