SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Secondary Education Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 156 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Secondary Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-secondary-education-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Secondary Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American College of Education
Ball State University
Black Hills State University
Brandman University
California State University, Fullerton
California University of Pennsylvania
Chaminade University of Honolulu
Columbus State University
DePaul University
Emporia State University
Georgia Southern University
Grand Canyon University
Kennesaw State University
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Mercy College
Mississippi State University
North Carolina State University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Kentucky University
Northwestern State University
Old Dominion University
Regis University
Saint Joseph's University
San Diego State University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Arkansas University
Texas State University
The University of Alabama
The University of Alabama in Huntsville
University of Arkansas at Monticello
University of Central Missouri
University of Hawaii System
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Maine
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of New Mexico
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
University of North Carolina Wilmington
University of North Texas
University of Northern Iowa
University of Saint Francis
University of South Alabama
University of Southern California
University of the Cumberlands
University of West Alabama
Western Kentucky University
William Carey University
Wisconsin Lutheran College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
