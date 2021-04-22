SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Social Work.

Intelligent.com analyzed Arizona State University schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 48 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Social Work. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-social-work/

2021 Online Masters In Social Work featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Baylor University

Boise State University

Boston University

Brescia University

Bryn Mawr College

California State University, Northridge

California State University, San Bernardino

Campbellsville University

Case Western Reserve University

Colorado State University

Columbia University

Edinboro University

Florida State University

Fordham University

Indiana University

Louisiana State University

Michigan State University

Ohio State University

Portland State University

Rutgers University

San Jose State University

Simmons University

Temple University

Texas State University

The University of Alabama

Tulane University

University at Buffalo

University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Central Florida

University of Denver

University of Houston

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Kansas

University of Louisville

University of Maryland, Baltimore

University of Montana

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Dakota

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Virginia Commonwealth University

West Chester University

Widener University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

More from this section

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.