SEATTLE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA Healthcare Management Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 225 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list for Online MBA Healthcare Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-healthcare-management-degree-programs/

2021 Online MBA Healthcare Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Ball State University

Bellevue University

Brenau University

Campbellsville University

Champlain College

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Cornerstone University

Dallas Baptist University

Davenport University

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Fayetteville State University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida International University

Fort Hays State University

Friends University

George Washington University

Hofstra University

Johns Hopkins University

Lamar University

Liberty University

Marist College

Maryville University

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Northeastern University

Ohio University

Portland State University

Quinnipiac University

Regent University

Regis University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Leo University

Simmons University

Southern New Hampshire University

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

The University of Scranton

University of Central Arkansas

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of South Dakota

University of South Florida St. Petersburg

University of St. Francis

University of Texas at Tyler

Walsh University

West Texas A&M University

Western Governors University

Widener University

Wilmington University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

