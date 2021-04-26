SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA in Human Resources Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 195 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 52 making it to the final list for Online MBA in Human Resources Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-human-resources-degree-programs/
2021 Online MBA in Human Resources Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Baker University
Belhaven University
Brandman University
Brenau University
Bryan College
California Lutheran University
California State University Dominguez Hills
Campbellsville University
Central Michigan University
Champlain College
City University of Seattle
Clayton State University
Columbia College
Columbia Southern University
Concordia University Wisconsin
Davenport University
Desales University
Excelsior College
Fitchburg State University
Fort Hays State University
Golden Gate University
Johnson & Wales University
Liberty University
Lynn University
Maryville University
Mckendree University
Mercer University
Montclair State University
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Nova Southeastern University
Oklahoma State University
Ottawa University
Regent University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Leo University
Southern New Hampshire University
Spring Arbor University
Temple University
The University of Scranton
Tiffin University
Union University
University of Houston-Clear Lake
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Mary
University of North Alabama
University of Saint Mary
University of St. Francis
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Wayne State University
Webster University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
