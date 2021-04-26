SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA in Human Resources Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 195 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 52 making it to the final list for Online MBA in Human Resources Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-human-resources-degree-programs/

2021 Online MBA in Human Resources Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Baker University

Belhaven University

Brandman University

Brenau University

Bryan College

California Lutheran University

California State University Dominguez Hills

Campbellsville University

Central Michigan University

Champlain College

City University of Seattle

Clayton State University

Columbia College

Columbia Southern University

Concordia University Wisconsin

Davenport University

Desales University

Excelsior College

Fitchburg State University

Fort Hays State University

Golden Gate University

Johnson & Wales University

Liberty University

Lynn University

Maryville University

Mckendree University

Mercer University

Montclair State University

Mount Vernon Nazarene University

Nova Southeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Ottawa University

Regent University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Leo University

Southern New Hampshire University

Spring Arbor University

Temple University

The University of Scranton

Tiffin University

Union University

University of Houston-Clear Lake

University of Houston-Victoria

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Mary

University of North Alabama

University of Saint Mary

University of St. Francis

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Wayne State University

Webster University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

