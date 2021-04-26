SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA in international Business Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 172 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 57 making it to the final list for Online MBA in international Business Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-international-business-degree-programs/
2021 Online MBA in international Business Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Arizona State University
Ashford University
Azusa Pacific University
Babson College
Benedictine University
Brandman University
California Lutheran University
California State University Dominguez Hills
Campbellsville University
Cleary University
Dallas Baptist University
East Carolina University
Fayetteville State University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida Institute of Technology
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
Golden Gate University
John Brown University
Kettering University
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Lynn University
Missouri State University
Northcentral University
Northeastern University
Nova Southeastern University
Saint Joseph's University
Southern New Hampshire University
Suffolk University
SUNY Empire State College
Tennessee Technological University
Texas A&M International University
The University of Scranton
Tiffin University
University of Central Arkansas
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
University of Colorado Denver
University of Dallas
University of Delaware
University of Florida
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Michigan-Dearborn
University of Nebraska
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of North Alabama
University of North Carolina Wilmington
University of South Florida St. Petersburg
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Washington State University
Wayne State University
Webster University
Wright State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.