SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 116 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 52 making it to the final list for Online MBA Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-programs/

2021 Online MBA Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Bemidji State University

California Baptist University

Cedarville University

Cleveland State University

Columbus State University

Concordia University Wisconsin

Eastern Illinois University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Fort Hays State University

Friends University

Frostburg State University

Georgia College & State University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Greenville University

Henderson State University

Indiana University

Jacksonville State University

John Brown University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

Louisiana State University Shreveport

Mississippi College

Missouri State University

Mount Vernon Nazarene University

Murray State University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

North Carolina State University

Oral Roberts University

Portland State University

Prairie View A&M University

Robert Morris University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Southern Illinois University

Stetson University

Strayer University

Union University

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Dallas

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of New Hampshire

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of South Florida St. Petersburg

University of Tennessee at Martin

University of Wyoming

Walsh University

West Chester University

West Texas A&M University

Western Kentucky University

West Virginia University

Youngstown State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

