SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Military Friendly Colleges.

Intelligent.com analyzed 224 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 63 making it to the final list for Online Military Friendly Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-military-friendly-colleges/

2021 Online Military Friendly Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Abraham Lincoln University

American College of Healthcare Sciences

American Military University

American University

Amridge University

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Austin Peay State University

Azusa Pacific University

Ball State University

Bellevue University

Bowling Green State University

California State University, San Bernardino

Colorado State University Global

Columbia College

Columbia Southern University

Drexel University

Duquesne University

East Carolina University

Eastern Kentucky University

ECPI University

Edgecombe Community College

Fairmont State University

Georgia Southern University

Grambling State University

Lamar University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Louisiana State University

Lubbock Christian University

Mississippi State University

Murray State University

New England College

New Mexico State University

Northern Arizona University

Old Dominion University

Park University

Regent University

Salem State University

Southern Illinois University

Trident University International

Troy University

Tunxis Community College

University of Alaska

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Arizona

University of Bridgeport

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Denver

University of Kansas

University of La Verne

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Montana

University of Nebraska

University of North Carolina Wilmington

University of North Dakota

University of North Georgia

University of South Florida

University of the Incarnate Word

University of Toledo

Utah State University

Villanova University

Western Kentucky University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

More from this section

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.