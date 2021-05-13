SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Nutrition Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 73 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 46 making it to the final list for Online Nutrition Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-nutrition-degree-programs/
2021 Online Nutrition Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
American University
Andrews University
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Benedictine University
Bowling Green State University
Canisius College
East Carolina University
Kansas State University
Liberty University
Logan University
Maryland University of Integrative Health
New York Institute of Technology
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Penn Foster
Purdue University Global
Russell Sage College
Saybrook University
Texas Tech University
Texas Woman's University
The University of Alabama
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
The University of Southern Mississippi
Tufts University
University of Arizona
University of Bridgeport
University of Central Missouri
University of Cincinnati
University of Georgia
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Memphis
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of New England
University of North Dakota
University of North Florida
University of Rhode Island
University of Saint Joseph
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Austin
University of Utah
University of Western States
University of Wisconsin-Madison
West Chester University
