SEATTLE, Apr. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Phd Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 184 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list for Online Phd Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-phd-programs/
2021 Online Phd Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Amridge University
Andrews University
Bellevue University
Capella University
Colorado State University
Concordia University, Chicago
DePaul University
Duquesne University
Endicott College
Faulkner University
George Washington University
Grand Canyon University
Idaho State University
Indiana State University
Indiana University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Iowa State University
Liberty University
Medical University of South Carolina
North Carolina A&T State University
Northcentral University
Nova Southeastern University
Regent University
Robert Morris University
Saybrook University
Texas Tech University
The University of Alabama
University at Buffalo
University of Colorado Denver
University of Florida
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Missouri
University of New Mexico
University of North Dakota
University of Northern Colorado
University Of South Dakota
University of Texas at Tyler
University of the Cumberlands
Walden University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
