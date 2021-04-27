SEATTLE, Apr. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online RN To BSN Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 136 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 66 making it to the final list for Online RN To BSN Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-rn-to-bsn-online-programs/
2021 Online RN To BSN Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adventist University of Health Sciences
Allen College
American Public University
Anna Maria College
Arizona State University
Austin Peay State University
Bethel University
Bethel University, McKenzie
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing
Boise State University
California University of Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University
Chamberlain University
Clarkson College
Colorado Christian University
Columbia College
Columbus State University
Concordia University, St. Paul
Delta State University
Drexel University
Eastern Illinois University
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern Mennonite University
Farmingdale State College
Fitchburg State University
Fort Hays State University
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University
Frostburg State University
Georgia Highlands College
Indiana University
King University
Liberty University
McNeese State University
Minot State University
Mississippi College
Mississippi University for Women
Nevada State College
New England Institute of Technology
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Old Dominion University
Penn State World Campus
Rivier University
Rutgers University
Sam Houston State University
Slippery Rock University
Southern New Hampshire University
Stanbridge University
State University of New York at Delhi
The College of St. Scholastica
The University of Akron
University of Arkansas
University of Central Missouri
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Louisville
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of North Alabama
University of North Carolina Wilmington
University of North Georgia
University of Saint Francis
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Washburn University
Western Governors University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
