SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best SAT prep courses of 2021. The research features 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexible scheduling with multiple formats and personalized instruction.
The latest study from Intelligent.com analyzed test prep courses and classes that offer adaptable formats, such as in-person tutoring and live or on-demand online instruction. The top programs also provide customized course roadmaps developed around each users' strengths and weaknesses. Another core feature is one-on-one tutoring for students who need extra help in specific areas.
"Students who enroll in SAT preps courses can significantly improve their test taking skills and study habits," says Jase Beard. "This guide was developed to help test-takers discover the best solutions to match their learning style."
The top three courses on the list are Kaplan, Princeton Review, and Khan Academy. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about college preparedness planning and the most trusted coaching options across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best SAT courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-sat-prep-courses-and-classes/.
10 Best SAT Courses and Classes of 2021
Kaplan — Top Pick
The Princeton Review — Best for Ivy League Admissions
Khan Academy — Most Affordable
Testive — Best Free Trial
College Prep Genius — Best Product Offerings
Magoosh — Best In-Person Experience
PrepScholar — Best Online Course
Prep Expert — Best Money-Back Guarantee
ePrep — Best Practice Exam Library
Higher Scores Test Prep — Best for Busy Schedules
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
