SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best online electrical engineering courses of 2021. This trusted education guide features courses that provide real-world skills needed to succeed in the industry and highlight flexible options for learning a new skill or career advancement.
"Online courses with large-scale participation are usually more accessible to the average student and offer a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
To access the complete ranking for the best online electrical engineering courses of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/electrical-engineering/.
10 Best Online Electrical Engineering Courses of 2021:
Coursera — Top Pick
Coursera — Best for Microelectronics Engineers
edX — Most Advanced Course
Udemy — Best for Learning ETAP
Udemy — Best for Hobbyists
Udemy — Best for Controls Electricians
Alison — Best for Interactive Learning
Alison — Best for Learning Electrical Drawings
Alison — Best for Beginner Electricians
Skillshare — Best Introduction to Electric Circuits
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
JASE BEARD, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.