SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best GED prep courses of 2021. The research features 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexibility and personalized instruction.

Each program was expected to offer in-person prep, on-demand online instruction, and live classes to meet the needs of people with busy schedules and diverse learning styles. The latest study from Intelligent.com assessed test prep courses that offer customized study strategies developed around each learners' strengths and weaknesses.

"For people who did not graduate from high school, the GED exam can open doors to a college education and better paying jobs," says Jase Beard. "This guide was developed to help increase awareness about the most reputable prep courses and core features."

The top three courses on the list are Kaplan, Study.com, and Best GED Classes. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about the high school equivalency diploma and the most trusted solutions across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best GED courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-ged-prep-courses-and-classes/.

10 Best GED Courses and Classes of 2021

Kaplan — Top Pick

Study.com — Best Study Guides

Best GED Classes — Best Online Course

GED Testing Service — Best Free Trial

Union Test Prep — Best Product Offerings

Essential Education — Best-In-Person Experience

4Tests — Most Affordable

Mometrix University — Best Variety of Course Materials

Test Prep Toolkit — Biggest Practice Exam Library

UGO Prep — Best for Busy Schedules

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

