SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best LSAT (Law School Admissions Test) prep courses of 2021. The research features 10 leading programs across the nation based on format flexibility and personalized instruction.
The top-rated programs were expected to offer courses in various formats, such as in-person, live, and on-demand online classes. The recent study analyzed test prep classes that offer a personalized experience like one-on-one tutoring with an instructor. It was also critical that these programs provide in-person lessons in an engaging classroom setting with other students.
"Most prominent law schools require students to score well on the LSAT," says Jase Beard. "This guide is a valuable tool for test-takers who need prep courses with customized instruction."
The top three courses on the list are The Princeton Review, Blueprint, and Magoosh. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about law school entry requirements and the most trusted coaching options across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best LSAT courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-lsat-prep-courses-and-classes/.
10 Best LSAT Courses and Classes of 2021
The Princeton Review — Top Pick
Blueprint — Best Instructors
Magoosh — Most Affordable
Kaplan — Best for Students with Learning Disabilities
Manhattan Review — Best for Busy Schedules
LSATMax — Best Online Course
7Sage — Biggest Practice Exam Library
AlphaScore — Best Free Trial
TestMasters — Best In-Person Experience
PowerScore — Best Product Offerings
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
