Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a simple and strain-free way to trim and prune tree branches after I broke my hand," said an inventor, from Renton, Wash., "so I invented the BATTERY POWERED TRIMMER/PRUNER. My design eliminates the need to apply strength and force when closing the cutting blades on the trimmer."
The invention provides an easier way to trim and prune branches. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional trimming devices. As a result, it enhances safety, efficiency and comfort and it enables the user to concentrate on the placement of the blades for proper cutting. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, it eliminates the need to bend, reach or use excessive force and it allows work to be done with good body posture.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2281, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.