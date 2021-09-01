Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an Army solder and gun enthusiast, I wanted to create a more interesting and eye-catching way to display papers or notes on a corkboard, refrigerator, wall or other surface," said an inventor, from Olympia, Wash., "so I invented FREEDOM PUSH PINS. My design eliminates the need to use boring magnets and standard push-pins."
The invention provides a unique line of push-pins/magnets for securing papers on a corkboard or magnetic surface. In doing so, it could enhance organization. It also provides added style within a household or office space. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for law enforcement, military personnel, hunting enthusiasts, gun enthusiasts and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.