PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an interesting optical product that could change colors during use," said one of two inventors, from Lakewood, Wash., "so we invented FUN FRAMZ. Our trendy design could express the wearer's personality or originality."
The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to alter or change the color of a pair of glasses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional frames. As a result, it could enhance style and it could spark attention. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear or want to wear glasses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
